Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

THANK YOU, LT. DAN

Gary Sinise Revealed Some Behind The Scenes Photos From 'Forrest Gump' And It's The Nostalgia Rush We All Deserve

Submitted by James Crugnale

Gary Sinise Revealed Some Behind The Scenes Photos From 'Forrest Gump' And It's The Nostalgia Rush We All Deserve
Gary Sinise stopped by Reddit on Monday to share some never before seen behind the scenes moments from the set of "Forrest Gump."

Gary Sinise took a moment on Monday to share a few rare photographs from filming "Forrest Gump" back in 1993 — capturing a few candid moments with Tom Hanks and Mykelti Williamson.

Redditors were blown away that the photographs were nearly 30 years old.

The Source

Comments

Additional submission from James Crugnale: