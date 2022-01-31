THANK YOU, LT. DAN
Gary Sinise Revealed Some Behind The Scenes Photos From 'Forrest Gump' And It's The Nostalgia Rush We All Deserve
Submitted by James Crugnale
Gary Sinise took a moment on Monday to share a few rare photographs from filming "Forrest Gump" back in 1993 — capturing a few candid moments with Tom Hanks and Mykelti Williamson.
Redditors were blown away that the photographs were nearly 30 years old.
The Source
I found these great behind the scenes photos from Forrest Gump that I thought I’d share with you all. Such great memories. pic.twitter.com/0wkuIpkBKd— Gary Sinise (@GarySinise) February 1, 2022
