Find Out All The Books That Are Set In And Around Your City Using This Tool
1.3k reads | submitted by Adwait
The folks at Crossword-Solver scanned Goodreads to find out some geographical facts about American literature. Here's what they found.
Key Takeaways:
-
New York City, with at least 2,609 books, is the most common literary setting, followed by Los Angeles (984 books), Chicago (953), San Francisco (894), Washington DC (712), New Orleans (671), Boston (636), Seattle (636), Denver (478) and Las Vegas (414).
-
The majority of the books set in Bloomington, Indiana, are romantic — less than 10 percent aren't.
-
Fantasy books are most likely to be set in the Blue Ridge Mountains, and Bisbee (AZ) has the highest settings among mystery books.
Find The Books Set Nearest to Where You Live
Read more at Crossword-Solver.
[Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash]
