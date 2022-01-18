documentaries now
The Most Popular Movie Genre From 1910-2021, Visualized
Submitted by Molly Bradley
Using data from IMDB, Bo McCready, a data viz creator at Apple, put together a series of interactive charts to track how popular certain film genres have been each year from 1910–2021 and to show how tastes have changed over the years.
The charts represent the percentage of films in each genre that came out in each year, and if you hover over any given genre (in the interactive version of the chart on Tableau), you'll be able to see specific years and the movies that are the most popular and highest-rated in that genre on IMDB.
From McCready's data viz, overall, it looks like war movies, musicals and westerns have declined dramatically in popularity over the last century, while horror movies, thrillers and sci-fi films have flourished. Documentaries have also seen a big surge in popularity from the 90s onward. Comedy seems to be the one genre that has remained consistently popular over time.
[Via Tableau Public]
