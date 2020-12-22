10
+ digg
MERRY FESTIVUS

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
During a pandemic, the "Seinfeld"-created holiday of Festivus takes on new meaning. It's a special day reserved for those more inclined to embrace their inner "bah humbug" spirit.

The Lede

Some psychologists have suggested that airing grievances in a constructive, controlled manner might be therapeutic after having to deal with the stresses of 2020.

Key Details

  • December 23 is Festivus, a holiday created in 1997 by the sitcom "Seinfeld" that contrasts with the traditions of conventional December holidays.
  • Notable Festivus traditions include putting up a pole instead of a tree and an "airing of grievances" ceremony where you tell the people around you how much they've disappointed you.
  • "Seinfeld" writer Dan O'Keefe said he incorporated Festivus into the show's storyline after his father created the holiday.

Other articles and videos you might like