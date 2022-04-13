Is Mark Wahlberg's New Movie 'Father Stu' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Mark Wahlberg plays Father Stuart Long, a man who moves to Hollywood in search of a career in show business, ends up becoming Catholic for of a woman and turns to priesthood after getting hurt in a serious motorcycle accident. Jacki Weaver, Mel Gibson and Teresa Ruiz star alongside Wahlberg. Is the debut director Rosalind Ross's film a story with a redemption arc, or do the actors' performances hold back the film? Here's what the review say.

The Story Could Use More Layers

It's not overly preachy or heartless, but what it does lack is genuine sincerity. The film also meanders, failing to properly build any real tension. Everything that happens to Father Stu happens far too quickly. By the time he becomes a changed man of God, shedding his old habits and attitudes (though not completely), it doesn't feel entirely earned. There could have been more time spent on that aspect so as to more fully understand his actions; a vision of the Virgin Mary after his accident isn't going to cut it. That is a result of the pacing, with the film often lingering on aspects that aren't pertinent to the story while glossing over the things that are. It's also that Mark Wahlberg's performance — as he transitions from playing the hot-tempered Stu to a kind-hearted priest — isn't effective in conveying this change. He's good at playing the former, but not so much the latter.

[Screen Rant]

"Father Stu" is not your everyday Hollywood religious odyssey — it's closer to "Diary of a Country Cutup." It's a surprisingly sincere movie about religious feeling, but it is also, too often, a dramatically undernourished one. The characters who surround Stuart are thinly drawn and pop in and out of the story. Mel Gibson has what should be a showpiece role, and God knows he rages away with gnarled conviction, but the father-son dynamics exist mostly in the abstract; it never feels like a lived-in relationship.

[Variety]

One Critic Thinks The 'True Story' Takes Too Many Liberties

"Father Stu" ain't it. On the contrary, this is one of those "inspiring" biopics so awkward and forced that it leaves you feeling more skeptical about the verifiably true story on which it's based. Was there an angry but manically charming amateur boxer named Stuart Ignatius who moved from Montana to Los Angeles in a spur-of-the-moment bid to become a movie star? Wikipedia says yes. Did he only get baptized in the hopes that it might score him some points with his devoutly Roman Catholic crush? More or less. Was Ignatius so moved by the spirit of God in the wake of a near-deadly motorcycle accident that he ditched sex for the seminary, spending his last (and most arduous) years on this mortal coil in service to a more eternal kind of love? It's just implausible enough to believe.

[IndieWire]

Wahlberg Looks Out Of Place

But Wahlberg is simply miscast, out of his depth, and the overly long, poorly edited "Father Stu" never finds its rhythm. Good at humor, sweet with regret but the film ironically ends up short when it comes to the most important part: handling faith itself.

[Associated Press]

The Political Messaging Is Bizarre

Even Stuart's romantic pursuit of a Mexican woman, Carmen (Teresa Ruiz) has an extremely testosterone-fueled quality to it that grows more unsettling as it proceeds. Not only does he essentially stalk the young woman, following her to the Catholic Church she attends, but he soon decides to get baptized just so he'll finally be able to take her out. That this whole bizarre courting process is meant to be taken at face value as cute and romantic, with Carmen's repeated rejections being dismissed by Stuart, is all part and parcel of Father Stu's thinly veiled arch-conservative world view. After all, this is a film that sees Hollywood as full of "fascist hippies" and immoral casting agents, one of whom propositions Stuart for a blowjob, only to be thrown up against the wall and threatened for daring to challenge the former pugilist's unquestionable heterosexuality.

[Slant]

But perhaps the film’s most ill-conceived moment belongs to Gibson, working from a screenplay written by someone who presumably has his best interest in mind, when his character makes a joke comparing troubled, violent Stuart becoming a priest with Hitler joining the Anti-Defamation League. Aside from being in awfully poor taste coming from someone who’s made headlines for anti-Semitic remarks, it’s difficult to distinguish whether this is a bizarre attempt at rehabilitating Gibson’s image by acknowledging his wrongdoing or if he wishes to further antagonize his detractors.

[The Wrap]

Instead of reaching a broader audience, Wahlberg and Gibson preach to the choir.

[RogerEbert.com]

