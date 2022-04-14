Is 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore' — The Origin Story No-One Asked For — Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Directed by David Yates, "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" is the story of how Albus Dumbledore went after his arch nemesis Gellert Grindelwald, with of a rag-tag supporting cast consisting of Newt Scamander and more. Starring Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne, Mads Mikkelsen, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol and more, does this installment add any tangible value to the Harry Potter cinematic universe, or is the film a snooze fest filled with talented actors? Here's what the reviews say:

Non-Fans Are Going To Have A Lot Of Questions

Completely impenetrable to audiences who haven't watched all eight Harry Potter films plus the previous two Fantastic Beasts adventures (the last one which was released four long years ago), "The Secrets of Dumbledore" is alternately overloaded and bare-cupboard empty. Director David Yates and screenwriter Steve Kloves, who are both as much a part of Wizarding World by now as Rowling herself (or maybe we should start calling her She-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named), seem to recognize their film's need for a glossary, stopping the action several times to reintroduce key players and rehash events.

[The Globe And Mail]

Like so much children's entertainment these days, "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" is a political primer sprinkled in magic dust. In this third installment in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise (itself a prequel series to the original "Harry Potter" stories), cuddly critters have mostly been swapped out for darker creatures: Here, scorpionesque freaks guard a prison where activists are tortured (or worse). A chunk of the story is set in 1930s Berlin. The deadly stakes are crystal-ball clear. An alternate subtitle could be “Totalitarianism for Tykes."

[New York Times]

Is It Time To Retire 'Potterworld'?

Where "Fantastic Beasts" may ultimately reside is in a prequel netherworld — never truly in Potter land but instead in some contrived next-door realm that, at times, seems to exist purely to capitalize on a potent patch of intellectual property. Despite a great deal of talent and craft, the purpose of these movies has never felt like much beyond keeping the Potter train running.

[Associated Press]

The icing on the cake is the audacity of Rowling to offer up a limp critique of authoritarianism built on bigotry and hatred for those deemed "other," when she has used her public platform to dehumanize trans women and sow fear. She might envision herself as Team Dumbledore, who is gay, by the way, but it's clear she's merely one of Grindelwald's lackeys, which is perhaps why the whole film feels so inert and uncommitted. There isn't any magic to be found in "The Secrets of Dumbledore," so it's best if we all move on, pretend like this never happened, and hope that those intended fourth and fifth movies are quietly put out of their misery.

[Los Angeles Time]

Mads Was A Good Replacement

Mikkelsen is an excellent choice for Grindelwald, where even despite his evil intentions and actions, there's a warmth and likability to this performance underneath the sinister inclinations that makes it understandable why so many would want to follow him. Especially when Grindelwald and Dumbledore share the screen, this bond and their history is electric. The same is true in the film's approach to the Dumbledore family, as we learn more about the past and present of the future headmaster of Hogwarts. Law continues to play Dumbledore as a character who has clearly made plenty of mistakes, but it just trying to fix the errors of his past. He's a reluctant leader who wants to make the world a better place, and Law plays this role with just the right mixture of melancholy and hope.

[Collider]

Not only is Mikkelsen menacing, but he is also able to capture a vulnerability when facing his relationship with Dumbledore. This one has made the franchise infinitely better in a world where recasting is usually frowned upon.

[Reel Talk]

TL;DR

These Fantastic Beasts movies are just not good. They're extremely OK, but never truly inspiring or transporting.

[RogerEbert.com]

