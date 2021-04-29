Picks Video Long Reads Tech
IT'S A POWER PLAY

Submitted by Adwait via cnbc.com

Facebook's Head of Global Recruiting Miranda Kalinowski says there's one question she loves to ask to discover the true character of a potential hire.

The Lede

Kalinowski loves to ask, "On your very best day, that day that you went home and you were air punching thinking that was the best day ever, what did you do?" She says the question sheds light on "what motivates people and what their strengths are."

Key Details

  • Kalinowski's main goal is to pinpoint the candidate's strong suits: "We're looking for the things people do when they're losing track of time because they're so absorbed [in the work]."
  • There isn't a single right answer, but Kalinowski is looking for candidates whose personal vision aligns with that of the company. People who can connect the two and propose a path forward have the upper hand.
  • Kalinowski worked at PwC and Accenture for a combined 20 years before joining Facebook.