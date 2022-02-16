Trending
Everything We Know About Aaron Rodgers And Shailene Woodley's Break Up
People Magazine is reporting that Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have broken off their engagement and have "split," according to a source close to Rodgers.

After less than two years together, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley have broken up, according to a report by People magazine and TMZ.

  • "It was an amicable split; it just wasn't working," a source close to Rodgers told People magazine. "They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama."
  • The announcement comes after months of controversy swirling around Rodgers' vaccination status, his claim that he was "immunized", and him later testing positive for COVID-19.
  • Woodley and Rodgers both declined to comment about the split.

