Everything We Know About Aaron Rodgers And Shailene Woodley's Break Up
Submitted by Jared Russo via people.com
After less than two years together, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley have broken up, according to a report by People magazine and TMZ.
- "It was an amicable split; it just wasn't working," a source close to Rodgers told People magazine. "They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama."
- The announcement comes after months of controversy swirling around Rodgers' vaccination status, his claim that he was "immunized", and him later testing positive for COVID-19.
- Woodley and Rodgers both declined to comment about the split.
Additional submission from Jared Russo:
Despite Loosening Rules, Few Women Figure Skaters Pick Pants
She wore the pants. And on this day, she was the only one.
