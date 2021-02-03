63
+ digg
WASTE NOT, WINE NOT

Submitted by Molly Bradley
The model later defended herself and started an interesting debate.

The Lede

Yesterday, Teigen posed a question to Twitter: "what's the most expensive thing you've eaten that you thought sucked?" To kick off the discussion, she tweeted that she and her husband, musician John Legend, had once ordered wine at a restaurant that they discovered, at the end of the meal, cost $13,000. The story prompted a discussion about what protocol, if any, celebrities should follow in tweeting about their elevated lifestyles, and what ways are appropriate for us to respond.

Key Details

  • Teigen's tweet provoked negative reactions from people who felt it was out of touch and insensitive, considering people living in poverty and others out of work due to the pandemic.
  • Others defended Teigen, arguing that expressing shock at an obviously wealthy celebrity's lifestyle is disingenuous.
  • Teigen defended her tweets, stating that she didn't intend to brag about her wealth and that she donates generously.

Other articles and videos you might like

7
+ digg
YEUN THERE, DONE THAT

Submitted by Digg Editors
What's a typical immigrant story? In his new film, "Minari," the "Walking Dead" star has his own to tell.