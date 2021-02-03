815 members
Everyone Has Very Strong Feelings About Chrissy Teigen's Tweet About Accidentally Buying A $13,000 Bottle Of Wine
The LedeYesterday, Teigen posed a question to Twitter: "what's the most expensive thing you've eaten that you thought sucked?" To kick off the discussion, she tweeted that she and her husband, musician John Legend, had once ordered wine at a restaurant that they discovered, at the end of the meal, cost $13,000. The story prompted a discussion about what protocol, if any, celebrities should follow in tweeting about their elevated lifestyles, and what ways are appropriate for us to respond.
