Here Are The 26 Finalists Of The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

From pop ballads to industrial rock songs, this year's Eurovision 2023 finalists come armed with a wide-ranging arsenal of musical genres.
From pop tunes to rock ballads, here are this year's Eurovision 2023 finalists, who will compete for a win on May 13, 2023, in Liverpool, UK. The show will be broadcast on BBC, and here are the participating artists.
'Who The Hell Is Edgar?' by Teya & Salena — Austria 🇦🇹
'Solo' by Blanka — Poland 🇵🇱
'Break A Broken Heart' by Andrew Lambrou — Cyprus 🇨🇾
'Duje' by Albina & Familja Kelmendi — Albania 🇦🇱
'Bridges' by Alika — Estonia 🇪🇪
'Future Lover' by Brunette — Armenia 🇦🇲
'Stay' by Monika Linkytė — Lithuania 🇱🇹
'Carpe Diem' by Joker Out — Slovenia 🇸🇮
'Promise' by Voyager — Australia 🇦🇺
'Because Of You' by Gustaph — Belgium 🇧🇪
'Cha Cha Cha' by Käärijä — Finland 🇫🇮
'Évidemment' by La Zarra — France 🇫🇷
'Due Vite' by Marco Mengoni — Italy 🇮🇹
'Ai Coração' by Mimicat — Portugal 🇵🇹
'Samo Mi Se Spava' by Luke Black — Serbia 🇷🇸
'EAEA' by Blanca Paloma — Spain 🇪🇸
'Tattoo' by Loreen — Sweden 🇸🇪
'Watergun' by Remo Forrer — Switzerland 🇨🇭
'Mama ŠČ!' by Let 3 — Croatia 🇭🇷
'My Sister's Crown' by Vesna — Czechia 🇨🇿
'Blood & Glitter' by Lord Of The Lost — Germany 🇩🇪
'Unicorn' by Noa Kirel — Israel 🇮🇱
'Soarele şi Luna' by Pasha Parfeni — Moldova 🇲🇩
'Queen Of Kings' by Alessandra — Norway 🇳🇴
'Heart Of Steel (Eurovision Version)' by TVORCHI — Ukraine 🇺🇦
'I Wrote A Song' by Mae Muller — United Kingdom 🇬🇧
