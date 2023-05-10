Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

IT MIGHT GET LOUD

Listen To The 16 Finalists Representing Their Nations In This Year's Eurovision Song Contest

Adwait
Adwait
Listen To The 16 Finalists Representing Their Nations In This Year's Eurovision Song Contest
A new Eurovision winner will be chosen from the 16 finalists who are representing their nations at this year's contest, which will be held in Liverpool, UK.
·
·
·

The 2023 Eurovision contest will conclude on May 13, 2023, after a winner emerges from its pool of 16 finalists. The contest, which is organized by the European Broadcasting Union, showcases performances, in the form of an original song, from its participating nations.

This year's final will be broadcast on BBC, live from Liverpool, and here are the competing nations, and their artists. In the 2023 edition, finalists are representing the following nations: Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Serbia, Spain Sweden, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Germany, Israel, Moldova, Norway, Ukraine and United Kingdom.


'Cha Cha Cha' by Käärijä, from Finland 🇫🇮


'Évidemment' by La Zarra — France 🇫🇷


'Due Vite' by Marco Mengoni — Italy 🇮🇹


'Ai Coração' by Mimicat — Portugal 🇵🇹


'Samo Mi Se Spava' by Luke Black — Serbia 🇷🇸


'EAEA' by Blanca Paloma — Spain 🇪🇸


'Tattoo' by Loreen — Sweden 🇸🇪


'Watergun' by Remo Forrer — Switzerland 🇨🇭


'Mama ŠČ!' by Let 3 — Croatia 🇭🇷


'My Sister's Crown' by Vesna — Czechia 🇨🇿


'Blood & Glitter' by Lord Of The Lost — Germany 🇩🇪


'Unicorn' by Noa Kirel — Israel 🇮🇱


'Soarele şi Luna' by Pasha Parfeni — Moldova 🇲🇩


'Queen Of Kings' by Alessandra — Norway 🇳🇴


'Heart Of Steel (Eurovision Version)' by TVORCHI — Ukraine 🇺🇦


'I Wrote A Song' by Mae Muller — United Kingdom 🇬🇧


Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Culture Stories