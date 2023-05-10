Listen To The 16 Finalists Representing Their Nations In This Year's Eurovision Song Contest

The 2023 Eurovision contest will conclude on May 13, 2023, after a winner emerges from its pool of 16 finalists. The contest, which is organized by the European Broadcasting Union, showcases performances, in the form of an original song, from its participating nations.

This year's final will be broadcast on BBC, live from Liverpool, and here are the competing nations, and their artists. In the 2023 edition, finalists are representing the following nations: Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Serbia, Spain Sweden, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Germany, Israel, Moldova, Norway, Ukraine and United Kingdom.

'Cha Cha Cha' by Käärijä, from Finland 🇫🇮

'Évidemment' by La Zarra — France 🇫🇷

'Due Vite' by Marco Mengoni — Italy 🇮🇹

'Ai Coração' by Mimicat — Portugal 🇵🇹

'Samo Mi Se Spava' by Luke Black — Serbia 🇷🇸

'EAEA' by Blanca Paloma — Spain 🇪🇸

'Tattoo' by Loreen — Sweden 🇸🇪

'Watergun' by Remo Forrer — Switzerland 🇨🇭

'Mama ŠČ!' by Let 3 — Croatia 🇭🇷

'My Sister's Crown' by Vesna — Czechia 🇨🇿

'Blood & Glitter' by Lord Of The Lost — Germany 🇩🇪

'Unicorn' by Noa Kirel — Israel 🇮🇱

'Soarele şi Luna' by Pasha Parfeni — Moldova 🇲🇩

'Queen Of Kings' by Alessandra — Norway 🇳🇴

'Heart Of Steel (Eurovision Version)' by TVORCHI — Ukraine 🇺🇦

'I Wrote A Song' by Mae Muller — United Kingdom 🇬🇧