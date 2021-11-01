MUSK WE REALLY?
Elon Musk Just Tweeted An 1,800-Year-Old Chinese Poem. Here's What It Means
Pang-Chieh Ho
The Lede
Here's a translation of the poem by Moss Roberts: "Beans a simmer on a beanstalk flame / From inside the pot expressed their ire: / 'Alive we sprouted on a single root — / What's your rush to cook us on the fire?'" The poem, published in the 5th century, is attributed to Cao Zhi, who alludes to his brother's fratricide attempts in the verses and is often quoted by contemporary readers to describe unnecessary rivalries and call for an end of infighting.
Key Details
- According to lore, Cao Zhi's brother Cao Pi was jealous of his younger brother's talents and challenged Cao Zhi to compose a poem on the spot within seven steps or face execution.
- Cao Zhi succeeded and came up with these verses that describe the fraught relationship between him and his brother. Cao Pi, shamed by Cao Zhi's poem, later let his brother go.
Additional Thoughts
It's unclear what rivalries or infighting Musk is referring to here — some suspect it could be his recent back-and-forth with David Beasley, the director of the UN’s World Food Programme, on ending world hunger, or Musk could even be talking about the rivalry between Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, Musk's preferred cryptocurrency.
