Elizabeth Olsen Got Caught Lying About What She Thinks Of Danielle Haim's Acting In 'Licorice Pizza'

Elizabeth Olsen, former indie darling more recently known for her performance as the Scarlet Witch in TV series "WandaVision" and the now-showing Marvel movie "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," recently took Vanity Fair's polygraph test to answer some tough questions.

The interviewer asked her about the recent film "Licorice Pizza." In response to the question of whether she thought she was a better actor than Danielle Haim, the film's star, Olsen laughed — for a pretty long time — and said yes. "Sorry, Danielle," she said.

But the interviewer kept probing, asking, "Did you see 'Licorice Pizza'? And you didn't think she was very good?"

Olsen laughed again. "No, I loved the film. And I thought she was great in it." Then she added, "Well, she didn't have to do much."

But the man monitoring the polygraph interjected to say Olsen was lying. Olsen downgraded her assessment of Haim's performance, saying, "She was fine." But the polygraph suggested she was still not being fully honest.

"Fuck, man," said Olsen. "Sorry, Danielle."

Watch the full interview at Vanity Fair.