'I JUST WANT TO DEEPLY APOLOGIZE'
Why Drew Barrymore Is Apologizing For What She Said About Johnny Depp And Amber Heard
The Lede
Drew Barrymore said she was deeply sorry for "making light" about the sordid details from the Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard. "I can be a more thoughtful and better person moving forward because all I want to do is be a good person," the actress said.
Key Details
- "It has come to my attention that I have offended people with making light of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and for that I just want to deeply apologize," the daytime talk show host told her Instagram followers.
- During her program last week, Barrymore joked with Anthony Anderson about the sensational nature of the trial. "It's, like, one layer of crazy — it's a seven-layer dip of insanity."
- Fans of Johnny Depp called Barrymore out for her remarks and she became a trending topic on Twitter. Clips from the show of the offending remark were deleted, but some mirrored.
The Source
Previously
- Johnny Depp Attempts To Hide His Laughter After Amber Heard's Lawyer Accidentally Objects To His Own Question
