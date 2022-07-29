leave people alone
Does Twitch Fame Have To Come With A Stalker?
The Lede
The Amazon-owned streaming service Twitch is used by millions for video games, podcasts, and lots of other entertaining livestreams. What it's also given way to is mega popular stars (namely women) being stalked by viewers. Kellen Browning and Kashmir Hill of the The New York Times interview targeted Twitch streamers like Amouranth, and investigate this alarming occurrence.
Key Details
- “In livestreams, they see into your home, into your bedroom, and it feels very personal with them,” Amouranth said. “I think that is what contributes to a lot of the stalking: They feel like they know you.”
- Twitch streamer DizzyKitten said the Washington State police wouldn't act on her stalker until he showed up to her home.
- Twitch has eight million streamers who broadcast on their platform, and its alarming this keeps happening without much prevention in place from Amazon.