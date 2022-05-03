Is 'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness' Any Good? Here's What The Review Say

From director Sam Raimi comes "Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness," in which the neurosurgeon Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) dives deep into the layers of the multiverse in search of answers — but is shocked at what he finds.

Is the 28th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe still worth your time? Here's what the reviews say.

It's Not Your Average Comic Book Movie

Your enjoyment of this one will likely be defined by two things: How much you like Raimi, and how comic book-y you like your comic book movies. If you’re a grim and gritty lover, perhaps the brutal horror will sway you, though you may find the comedy harder to swallow. But if you’ve dreamed of diving into a live-action issue of EC Comics or Doctor Strange, then get ready for a new fave.

[Nerdist]

Raimi's Direction Has Critics Divided

Indeed, it’s safe to say that no MCU movie to date, not even the more creator-driven entries like Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther and Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok, has so thoroughly displayed the personality and artistry of its director than Multiverse of Madness. It’s in everything from the cinematography’s use of color and stark lighting choices to communicate mood to the rushing push-ins, shock-laugh zooms, and wild canted angles that have defined Raimi’s style from his earliest days as a filmmaker. At its finest, the film’s artistry perfectly reflects the intensity of Strange navigating endless alternate realms.

[Slant]

It’s a sequel to “Doctor Strange,” although just barely in that you probably need to have seen that film less than the Strange adventures that followed. It’s a sequel to “Avengers: Endgame” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in that it references action in both films and extrapolates somewhat on the universe-saving decision that the title character made in the former. It’s very much a sequel to “WandaVision,” the show that expanded the Marvel Cinematic Universe into television. And, for a particular generation, it’s kind of a sequel to when Sam Raimi was one of the most badass filmmakers alive. Perhaps all of these allegiances are at the root of why “Multiverse of Madness” never develops its own identity and depth. It’s a Frankenmovie, a blockbuster sewn together from pieces of other films, comic books, and TV shows and given life with the electricity of a Marvel budget. After a dreadfully long build-up, “Doctor Strange 2” gains some momentum thanks to Raimi’s visual flair, but even that runs out. You really can’t go home again.

[RogerEbert.com]

Director Sam Raimi’s full range of weirdness and spookiness is on full display from start to finish here. Whether it’s through the creatures, Raimi-specific cameos, or just the vibe, fans familiar with his filmography are going to be able to call out plenty of moments bearing Raimi’s signature. Most times, that signature works. But, between some scenes that are weird for the sake of being weird and others that find themselves hobbled by screenwriter Michael Waldron’s sometimes hokey dialogue, even the biggest of Raimi fans may find themselves quirking an eyebrow from time to time. Still, the movie works far more than it doesn’t.

[IGN]

While the Marvel-ness of “Madness” will make your head spin, Raimi’s signature style, penchant for the macabre and sense of humor oddly ground the film. Scenes that feel akin to his Tobey Maguire Spider-films of the early 2000s — and the zombies, demons, monsters and schlocky weirdness reminiscent of “Evil Dead” and “Drag Me to Hell" — almost seem nostalgic.

[USA Today]

TL;DR

“Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” is a ride, a head trip, a CGI horror jam, a what-is-reality Marvel brainteaser and, at moments, a bit of an ordeal. It’s a somewhat engaging mess, but a mess all the same.

[Variety]

Perhaps the Marvel universe is finally starting to feel like a long running comic book series. Or maybe Phase 4 just hasn't kicked into gear just yet.

[Associated Press]

The action sequences are fun. Paired with the film’s visual style and horror elements, it fares well enough, though the personal journeys are lacking.

[Screen Rant]

