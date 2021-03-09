68
TRAGIC KINGDOM

Submitted by James Crugnale
Kids' profiles on Disney's streaming platform are now restricted from watching several classic Disney children's movies due to what it calls "negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures."

The Lede

Disney+ has restricted access to several of its classic films for children under 7.

Key Details

  • Young children will no longer be able to search for movies like "Dumbo," "Peter Pan," "The Aristocats" and "Swiss Family Robinson."
  • Adults can still access the movies which now carry content advisories for their negative depictions of people or cultures.
  • An advisory for "Dumbo" (1941) warns viewers that "the crows and musical number pay homage to racist minstrel shows," while an advisory for "Peter Pan" (1953) says, "The film portrays Native people in a stereotypical manner."

