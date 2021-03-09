1054 members
Culture
Culture on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Disney+ Restricts Young Children From Watching 'Dumbo', 'Peter Pan' Due To 'Negative Depictions'
The LedeDisney+ has restricted access to several of its classic films for children under 7.
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
In The Necessary Defense Of Dry-Ass Italian Toast
The Winding History Of 'The Snyder Cut'
Kimbra Reflects On Her And Gotye's Song That We All Used To Know, 10 Years Later