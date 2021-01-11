60
YOU GOTTA BE KITTEN ME

Submitted by James Crugnale
"The cat," she says as she pulls it free," is in the bag."

The Lede

Azealia Banks appeared to livestream macabre footage of herself digging up the remains of her dead cat and boiling the bones in a pot to the shock of her Instagram fans.

Key Details

  • Banks explained to viewers that "Lucifer the cat died three months ago, and we had to put him in the ground, and we're digging him up for the very first time." She went on to apparently boil the deceased animal inside a pot in her kitchen.
  • Banks later posted a picture of a skeleton, saying "She's ready."
  • The rapper had previously posted a video of herself purportedly cleaning out a closet of dead chickens that she said was part of her religious practice.

