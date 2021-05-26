BODY TALK
Delusional Internet Trolls Are Attempting To Body-Shame Chris Hemsworth
Submitted by Molly Bradley via insidehook.com
The LedeThe photo Hemsworth posted depicts him and his son, with Hemsworth turning back to look at the camera, displaying an extremely muscled arm. But countless comments on the photo call attention to what they think is a disparity between Hemsworth's upper and lower body bulks, most being some variation of, "Don't skip leg day!"
Key Details
- The criticism seems absurd aimed at one of Hollywood's fittest men, particularly given that actors' calves aren't typically the focal point of a muscled look.
- Though Hemsworth's arms are notably built compared to his lower legs, extremely buff arms are bound to make most other body parts seem less so in comparison.
- Many of the comments, though, seemed lighthearted, with Hemsworth's own brother chiming in. It's unlikely that the God of Thunder is losing sleep over Instagram trolls.