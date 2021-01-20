160
OH NO

Submitted by James Crugnale
The comedian has been performing socially-distanced shows in Ohio since June before his winter stint on stage in Texas.

The Lede

Dave Chappelle announced he has the coronavirus just days after posing for a photo with Elon Musk, Grimes and Joe Rogan in Austin, Texas.

Key Details

  • Chappelle announced he's canceling his remaining shows at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin.
  • A spokesperson for the comedian said he wasn't experiencing symptoms from the virus.
  • Joe Rogan announced he was cancelling his scheduled shows this week as well.

