'I wanted him to know it’s not a joke'
Person Who Attacked Dave Chappelle Onstage Explains Why He Did It
798 reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via nbcnews.com
The Lede
Isaiah Lee, the man who attacked Dave Chappelle onstage earlier this month, said he did it because he found jokes made during the show "triggering".
Key Details
- Lee told the New York Post: "I identify as bisexual … and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering." He also said Chappelle should "consider first running his material by people it could affect".
- Lee, who is a single dad and has experienced homelessness, was bothered by comments Chappelle made about controversies surrounding his jokes on trans people and homelessness.
- Another comedian performing that night made jokes about pedophilia — these also affected Lee, who has been molested in the past.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments