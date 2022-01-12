'A MENACE TO PUBLIC HEALTH'
270 Doctors, Physicians And Science Educators Write Open Letter To Spotify To Fact Check Their Platform, And Especially Joe Rogan
Submitted by Adwait via rollingstone.com
The Lede
A recent episode of the "Joe Rogan Experience" had Dr. Robert Malone on as a guest, in which he played down the vaccine efficacy. Malone is banned from Twitter for promoting coronavirus misinformation and his JRE episode caused outrage in medical circles after going viral. CrowdTangle estimates the episode was shared nearly 25,000 times online and now some people are saying enough is enough, according to Rolling Stone's EJ Dickson.
Key Details
- "People who don’t have the scientific or medical background to recognize the things he's saying are not true and are unable to distinguish fact from fiction are going to believe what [Malone is] saying, and this is the biggest podcast in the world. And that’s terrifying," said letter co-author Dr. Ben Rein, a neuroscientist at Stanford University.
- The letter fact-checks claims from the Malone episode and claims that the JRE podcast reaches "11 million listeners per episode."
Additional submission from Adwait:
Did David Simon Glorify Baltimore's Detectives?
Has reality caught up to the "Murder Police"?
Comments