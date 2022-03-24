'PUT US OUT OF OUR MISERY'
Comedian Hijacks Movie Theater After Projector Breaks Down, Proceeds To Do Standup
Submitted by James Crugnale via nbcnews.com
The Lede
A comic's attempt to to entertain a captive audience when a movie projector and air conditioner went on the fritz at an AMC theater went viral after footage of her impromptu performance was shared on Twitter.
Key Details
- "My daughter dared me to go do stand up," King told Rosenblatt.
- King said that the audience had grown restless and after being prompted by her daughter, she proceeded to crack jokes in front of the crowd.
- While some in attendance heckled her, King took it all in stride and says she did it to "be fun and to make my daughter smile."
