Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

'PUT US OUT OF OUR MISERY'

Submitted by James Crugnale via nbcnews.com

Comedian Hijacks Movie Theater After Projector Breaks Down, Proceeds To Do Standup
Tiffany King spoke with NBC's Kalhan Rosenblatt about why she decided to take command of an AMC in Burbank during a botched screening of "The Lost City."

The Lede

A comic's attempt to to entertain a captive audience when a movie projector and air conditioner went on the fritz at an AMC theater went viral after footage of her impromptu performance was shared on Twitter.

Key Details

  • "My daughter dared me to go do stand up," King told Rosenblatt.
  • King said that the audience had grown restless and after being prompted by her daughter, she proceeded to crack jokes in front of the crowd.
  • While some in attendance heckled her, King took it all in stride and says she did it to "be fun and to make my daughter smile."

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.