PARTY LIKE IT'S 2019
Coachella and Stagecoach Festivals Drop All COVID Restrictions For Attendees
Submitted by James Crugnale via variety.com
The Lede
Goldenvoice, the organizers of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the Stagecoach Festival, will no longer require proof of COVID-19 vaccination/negative COVID-19 test or require a mask at their outdoor music festivals.
Key Details
- "We are announcing that there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Stagecoach 2022, in accordance with local guidelines," the company tweeted.
- The California Department of Public Health previously announced new guidelines saying it would no longer require vaccination proof for large outdoor gatherings.
- Coachella's website did note that there was "an inherent and elevated risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place or place where people are present."
