Cillian Murphy Explains How Christopher Nolan Shoots His Big Budget Blockbusters

On the podcast "Armchair Expert," host Dax Shepard spoke with guest Cillian Murphy about the upcoming Christopher Nolan film "Oppenheimer," in which Murphy stars in the titular role, and then asked Murphy, who has collaborated with Nolan in the past, about what it's like working with the man who directed "Memento," the Batman trilogy with Christan Bale, "Interstellar" and more.

Here's what Murphy said about his time filming "Batman Begins," the 2005 film which kicked off the trilogy in which Murphy played the Scarecrow, when Shepard asked if "the Nolan experience was really meticulous."

He works fast man. I remember the first time I went down for "Batman Begins," I was expecting this huge machine, which it is at times, but. Generally if we're doing a scene, there's you and me, and the camera, and the boom and Chris next to him and that's it. It's really, really, intimate."

Listen to the conversation around the 37-minute in the episode below:

[Image courtesy Tim Cornbill]