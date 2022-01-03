'JUST THIS PRESENCE'
Chris Noth, Accused of Sexual Assault, Remembered As A 'Sleazy' Figure Around New York
For women who attended NYU and frequented the music venue The Cutting Room, Chris Noth came off as "a little sleazy." Rolling Stone's Marisa Kabas spoke to several women who were disturbed by their encounters with the "Sex and the City" actor.
- A former bartender at The Cutting Room alleges Noth grabbed her inappropriately. "I'm going through the crowd when suddenly he grabs me, puts his hands around me, around my waist, and then up my shirt," she said.
- Another woman alleges the actor fondled her breasts at a restaurant near his apartment.
- A representative for Noth declined to comment and pointed to a previous statement which said, "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,"
