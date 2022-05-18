'I HAVE ONLY THE DEEPEST RESPECT AND ADMIRATION'
Chad Smith And Matt Cameron Issue Apologies For Their Quotes Used In Rolling Stone's Piece On Taylor Hawkins
1.6k reads | submitted by Adwait via pitchfork.com
The Lede
Rolling Stone recently published a story on the late Foo Fighter drummer Taylor Hawkins's life, where his friends like RHCP's Chad Smith, Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron and singer Sass Jordan spoke to the author of the piece. In the piece, both Smith and Cameron said that Hawkins was feeling uneasy about touring with the Foo Fighters. Here's what they've said in statements after the RS piece was published.
Key Details
- Smith told RS that Hawkins had told him and Grohl that he was unhappy touring. A Foo Fighters rep told RS that a conversation like that didn't happen with Grohl.
- Chad Smith mentioned to RS that Hawkins "collapsed, and they had to pump him full of IVs and stuff" during an incident on a plane, which a band rep denies.
- After RS published the article Cameron said his quotes were taken out of context and apologized, and Smith said his comments were "sensationalized and misleading" and apologized too.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments