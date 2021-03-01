984
Monday on Instagram, the princess of pop shared a photo of her two boys, Sean and Jayden Federline, standing with her in a field.

Spears' sons, who she shares with her second ex-husband Kevin Federline, are 15 and 14 now.

  • In the caption of her post, Spears wrote, "I haven't posted pictures of them for some time cause they're at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it."
  • The last time Spears posted a photo of her sons was in 2018. It was a picture of them having breakfast at their favorite place.
  • Last year, Spears posted birthday tributes to her sons, but she didn't include any photos of them in the posts.

