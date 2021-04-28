ISN'T SHE LUCKY
Britney Spears Will Be Allowed To Speak At Her Next Conservatorship Hearing
Submitted by James Crugnale via pitchfork.com
The LedeJudge Brenda Penny said Spears will be allowed to speak to the court on June 23 about the future of her conservatorship.
Key Details
- The news is the first big break for Spears since the premiere of the New York Times documentary "Framing Britney Spears," which chronicled her rise to fame and her father's installation as her conservator in 2008.
- Back in November, Spears's request to remove her father from his position as conservator was denied.
- Spears's lawyer said the pop star will not perform again unless her conservatorship is lifted.