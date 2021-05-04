THE USUAL SUSPECTS
Britney Spears Says Documentaries About Her Are 'Hypocritical'
Submitted by Adwait via thewrap.com
The LedeSpears's career and conservatorship have come under renewed scrutiny following the release of the New York Times documentary "Framing Britney Spears" on Hulu earlier this year. With more projects on the subject expected from the BBC and Netflix, Spears took to Instagram to express her opinion on the matter: "Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago?" she wrote.
Key Details
- Spears wrote that the films about her are hypocritical because they criticize previous media behavior but continue to highlight traumatizing past events.
- Spears hasn't seen "Framing Britney Spears," but was reportedly "embarrassed" and "cried" over news of it. She also wrote, "I think the world is more interested in the negative."
- Spears is expected to speak at her conservatorship hearing in June.