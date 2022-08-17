the end of brangelina
The FBI Outed Some New Details On How Brad Pitt Abused Angelina Jolie
The Lede
Six years, six kids, and never-ending drama; the legacy of Brangelina resulted in a lot of unsettled messiness that also dabbled in outright disgusting news and grievances (divorce, child custody hearings, disputes over the truth, and allegations of abuse). The FBI investigated an altercation over the couple and their son Maddox, but cleared Pitt of any wrongdoing. That was, until Jolie sued the FBI in February and now more of the story is trickling out.
Key Details
- Rolling Stone obtained the records, describing a drunk Pitt poured beer on Jolie while they flew in their private jet, sustaining $25K in damage from stains.
- Pitt allegedly said to Jolie "You're not taking my f**king kids" amongst other vulgar remarks.
- Pitt then choked, grabbed, and verbally assaulted Jolie. The details are tough to read, you can read more about it in the full link on Jezebel.