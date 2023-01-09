The Best TV Shows Of 2022, According To Everyone

It's December, which means Best of 2022 lists are here. With so many lists out there, who has time to read all of them?

Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded up all the Top 10 lists we could find, smashed 'em together in a big spreadsheet and spit out overall Top 10 lists for the year's best albums, songs, books, video games, TV shows and movies. You're welcome.

The Best TV Shows Of 2022

10. 'This Is Going To Hurt' (BBC)

The dramatic arc of the series, built around a patient’s malpractice complaint about Kay, provides a tense undercurrent which bubbles along ominously throughout, while one particular episode dealing with a possible case of domestic abuse is a heart-breaking mini-masterpiece handled with total care and empathy. Yet even that devastatingly moving episode in the middle of the series will not prepare you for the spectacular emotional rollercoaster ahead. It really is going to hurt.

[Empire]

9. 'Derry Girls' (Channel 4)

Its success is no fluke: the show is a masterclass in hitting the sweet spot between decades-honed sitcom tradition and refreshing nowness. Its nostalgia is bright and cosy like a jazzy 90s jumper; its portrayal of young women as morally ambivalent and intrinsically comic human beings a cathartic, satisfying relief.

[The Guardian]

8. 'House Of The Dragon' (HBO)

Early on it sometimes felt too faithful to its predecessor, but after ten episodes "House Of The Dragon" has forged its own identity and established itself as a worthy prequel to "Game Of Thrones." That’s largely thanks to strong writing, a wildly overqualified cast, and a veritable flock of dragons. More of the same next time, but a little more confidence too. They’ve earned it.

[IGN]

7. 'Abbott Elementary' (ABC)

"Abbott’s" characters have the winning persistence of people who work because they’re driven by purpose, and the wit of folks trying to make the best of things. They make the series feel fresh, and lend it vitality and pep to balance out the melancholy of being part of a profession, the urban teacher, that is under-resourced and under-covered.

[Variety]

6. 'The Rehearsal' (HBO)

The combination of Fielder’s focus on regular people and his willingness to screw with them means "The Rehearsal" will not be universally liked, but it will nevertheless elicit two universal responses: No one will feel comfortable, and everyone will wonder how much of it is real.

[Vulture]

5. 'The White Lotus' (HBO)

Put simply, there is nothing more enjoyable to watch on television right now than "The White Lotus." Whip-smart, sexy and with an artistic sentiment as relentlessly focused on audience gratification as the lowest-denominator reality TV: this is as moreish, and mouth-watering, as a big bowl of spaghetti alle vongole. Grazie (prego).

[The Independent]

4. 'Better Call Saul' (AMC)

In my eyes, "Better Call Saul" ended up eclipsing "Breaking Bad." "Saul" is a show about the simultaneous motivating and corroding nature of family influence, about falling victim to your worst impulses, how change is hard, about how self-destructive self-avoidance can be, and those themes ultimately spoke to me on a greater level than the thrilling journey of Walter White.

[Den Of Geek]

3. 'Andor' (Disney+)

But "Andor" is something new and astonishing: a "Star Wars" series written and filmed entirely for discerning grown-ups. It’s accurate but faint praise to call this the smartest Star Wars ever made; it’s one of the smartest shows anyone has made in recent years, and can reasonably be mentioned in the same breath as, say, "The Wire."

[The New Republic]

2. 'The Bear' (FX)

In an era of just-good-enough scripted television, filled with shows that have all the ingredients but not the artistry to make the recipe work, here was a show — created by "Ramy" vet Christopher Storer, and alternately directed by him and Joanna Calo — that instantly had a sense of place, had clear conflicts and character arcs, and did not seem to be following any particular Peak TV playbook.

[Rolling Stone]

1. 'Severance' (Apple TV+)

Funny, terrifying, and brilliant in equal measure, Apple TV+’s "Severance" is one of the most impressive new shows of the last couple years. Indebted to the world-bending works of Charlie Kaufman and Franz Kafka, but also refreshingly original, "Severance" tells a complex story of unimaginable technology that takes place in an exaggerated, impossible world that still feels relatable and deeply human.

[RogerEbert.com]

Honorable Mentions

A Note On Methodology

We wish we could say there was a super fancy algorithm that combed the internet and did this for us. But the truth is that the entity doing the internet combing was a human Digg Editor, and calculations were performed by an Excel sheet that ingested and re-ranked all the lists we fed into it (briefly: #1 ranked items received 10 points, #2 ranked items got 9 points... down through #10 ranked items, which got 1 point; items on unranked lists all got 5.5 points).