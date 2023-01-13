The Best Movies Of 2022, According To Everyone

It's December, which means Best of 2022 lists are here. With so many lists out there, who has time to read all of them?

The Best Movies Of 2022

10. 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,' Written and Directed by Rian Johnson (Netflix)

Glass Onion is a lighter, fluffier, warmer affair than the crispier, crunchier original film, but no less satisfying, continuing Johnson's satirical streak and light ribbing of the rich and idiotic. This time, it's tech bro billionaires (or self-appointed "disruptors") under Blanc's microscope, with Edward Norton as an Elon-Musk-in-all-but-name eccentric who hosts a murder mystery party on a private island, only for a real murder to be committed.

9. 'Decision to Leave,' Directed by Park Chan-wook (CJ Entertainment)

"Decision to Leave" finds the Korean master Park Chan-wook operating in a more muted palette and tone, but one that's no less gripping than his bold, beloved works like "Oldboy" and "The Handmaiden." As he updates the film noir, he steadily builds tension using rapturous imagery, clever technology, a haunting score, and unexpected humor.

8. 'Top Gun: Maverick,' Directed by Joseph Kosinski (Paramount Pictures)

It was a lot of fun and better than it had any right to be and one of the first real-deal, must-see movie theater movies we’ve had in a while. It was nice to get one of those again. Let’s do it again in another 35 years when Tom Cruise is… uh, 95 years old. He’ll probably still be up for it. You will, too. Don’t lie.

7. 'The Fablemans,' Directed by Steven Spielberg (Universal Pictures)

Steven Spielberg has been making movies for more than 50 years, and there are autobiographical touches in many of them. But The Fabelmans is his most personal film to date, one that reckons with the bittersweet truth of how families endure even in the midst of stress and crisis. Michelle Williams and Paul Dano star as Mitzi and Burt Fabelman, stand-ins for Spielberg’s real-life parents. Their performances are among the year’s best, delicately textured and deeply moving.

6. 'RRR,' Written and Directed by S.S. Rajamouli (DVV Entertainment)

Every cinematic possibility explodes across the screen in S.S. Rajamouli’s three-hour historical action epic. Too much hype? There is no overselling the spectacle of RRR, which reimagines the real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem as superheroic protectors capable of outmaneuvering ferocious beasts, battling battalions of men into submission, and slapping imperialist assholes with motorcycles like Jet Li in The One.

5. 'Aftersun,' Written and Directed by Charlotte Wells (Mubi and A24)

Aftersun is a melancholy marvel of beats like that, evoking the sense memory of a child and the more measured perspective of a woman trying to look back and perceive her dad as a fellow adult, to somehow fold the years together and meet him on the same level.

4. 'Everything Everywhere All at Once,' Written and Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (A24)

Michelle Yeoh plays Evelyn Wang, whose daily life unfolds on the usual spectrum of humdrum to sad. Then, in the blink of an eye, she's lost in a chaotic multiverse where she reinvents herself over and over. Everything may not be on the same level as 2004's Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, an exploding metaphysical piñata, but it's close. And, here in our own universe, Yeoh could wind up Best Actress.

3. 'The Banshees of Inisherin,' Written and Directed by Martin McDonagh (Searchlight Pictures)

“The Banshees of Inisherin” often feels more like a Martin McDonagh play — perhaps the abandoned play of the same name that he first conceived as the conclusion of his “Aran Islands Trilogy” — which might help to explain the stony confidence of his direction and the steady focus with which he follows this story to the mournful finale promised by its title (Sheila Flitton is hilarious as banshee incarnate Mrs. McCormick, an old crone so happy to cosplay as death itself that she might as well hobble around Inisherin with a scythe in her hands).

2. 'Nope,' Written and Directed by Jordan Peele (Universal Pictures)

Peele, of course, is both craftsman and showman. He’s too rigorous a thinker to fall back on facile antagonisms between art and commerce, and too generous an entertainer to saddle a zigzagging shaggy-dog story with didacticism. Instead, he revels in paradoxes. The moral of “Nope” is “look away,” but you can’t take your eyes off it. The title accentuates the negative, but how can you refuse?

1. 'TÁR,' Written and Directed by Todd Field (Focus Features and Universal)

It’s a staggering portrait of celebrity and power. It’s a seductive peek into the lofty bubble of the classical-music world. It’s an insidiously unfolding thriller about a brilliant artist, addicted to beauty, who’s undone by her own appetites. And it’s a study of a world — ours — in which social media and a newly unyielding public morality have combined to reevaluate the license we used to give to the gifted and the famous (the ones who felt they could be as predatory as they liked).

Honorable Mentions

"No Bears" written and directed by Jafar Panahi "The Batman" directed by Matt Reeves "Barbarian" written and directed by Zach Cregger "Saint Omer" directed by Alice Diop

