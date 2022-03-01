BEETLEJUICE, BEETLEJUICE, BEETLEJUICE
We May Finally Get A 'Beetlejuice' Sequel
Submitted by Molly Bradley via distractify.com
The Lede
According to The Ankler, a newsletter penned by reporter and film critic Jefff Sneider, Brad Pitt's production company Plan B is aiming to make a "Beetlejuice" sequel a reality. According to Sneider, Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder may reprise their roles, with Tim Burton directing again.
Key Details
- There have been rumors in past years about a "Beetlejuice" sequel: just two years after the original movie's 1988 release, playwright Jonathan Gems wrote a screenplay called "Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian," but Burton ended up directing "Batman Returns" with Keaton as Batman.
- Though Warner Bros. seems to have revisited the idea of a sequel in the early 2010s, Burton later said it was no longer in development.
- Plan B has produced movies including "The Departed," "Vice" and "12 Years a Slave."
