PUT YOUR HEADPHONES ON FOR THIS
Beatboxer Effortlessly Creates A Layered, Ambient Stereo Soundscape In 60 Seconds
Submitted by Adwait
@tomthummer Trying to get better at the technique at the end. #looping #beatbox #worldmusic ♬ original sound - Tom Thum
Additional submission from Adwait:
A Year On, GameStop Champion Roaring Kitty Is Quiet — Yet Much Richer
A year ago, office worker Keith Gill shot to global notoriety when his "Roaring Kitty" YouTube persona stoked a trading frenzy with bullish bets that propelled shares of retailer GameStop to eye-popping gains and saddled hedge funds that had bet against the stock with billions of dollars in losses.
