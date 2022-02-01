Trending
Beatboxer Effortlessly Creates A Layered, Ambient Stereo Soundscape In 60 Seconds

Submitted by Adwait

Watch Tom Thum, beatboxer extraordinaire, bust out a smooth stereo soundscape with some layered ambient textures in under a minute.
@tomthummer Trying to get better at the technique at the end. #looping #beatbox #worldmusic ♬ original sound - Tom Thum

