rip to a legend
Twitter Honors The Legacy Of Barbara Walters By Sharing The Best Clips Of Her Interviews
In 1988, Oprah told Barbara Walters that she studied + copied her mannerisms for a TV audition. Barbara would look up/down, so Oprah looked up/down…but she didn’t know that Barbara was ~actually~ just looking at the notecards on her lap. Oprah got the job anyway.— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) December 31, 2022
An icon. RIP pic.twitter.com/RM9f73d8Vs
Simplest and best tribute to exemplify the Barbara Walters legacy :— Lucas Meyer (@meyer_lucas) December 31, 2022
On her final show on The View, they just brought one female journalist after another to honour her. All ages, races, from NBC to FOX, to say thank you. She’s completely overwhelmed and touched. pic.twitter.com/923BqlU7CG
queen of insane questions rest in peace barbara walters pic.twitter.com/qiRkZjtql2— annie (@kissinboothgirl) December 31, 2022
when barbara walters read the kardashians pic.twitter.com/39iURnjRKK— wolfgang ruth (@itswolfgangruth) December 31, 2022