Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

HISTORY REPEATING

Avril Lavigne Recreated The Album Cover Of 'Let Go' 20 Years Later And It Will Make Millennials Realize That Time Keeps Marching On

James Crugnale
James Crugnale · · 1.8k reads
Avril Lavigne Recreated The Album Cover Of 'Let Go' 20 Years Later And It Will Make Millennials Realize That Time Keeps Marching On
Avril Lavigne traveled back to the Canal Street location in New York City where she shot the cover photo for "Let Go." And boy does time fly.
@avrillavigne

20 years later…

♬ I'm Just a Kid - Simple Plan

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.