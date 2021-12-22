Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Submitted by James Crugnale via ew.com

Audi Awards 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant A Brand New Car After Controversial Loss
Audi announced they were awarding "Wheel of Fortune" contestant Charlene Rubush a brand new car following the widespread outcry from the show ruling that her long pause answer was against the rules.

A video of Rubush's controversial loss from Tuesday's show went viral after she took too long to answer "Choosing the right word."

  • "This one's tough, because you said all the right words, including the word 'word,' but, as you know, it's gotta be more or less continuous," Pat Sajak explained.
  • The show's decision to rule her answer incorrect drew widespread criticism, including from former "Jeopardy!" winner Alex Jacob, who quipped, "The woman literally chose the right word."
  • Audi tweeted, "You're a winner in our eyes, Charlene. Now, let's get you a prize."

