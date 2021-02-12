881 members
Culture
Culture on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Ashley Judd Recalls 'Catastrophic' Accident In Congo: 'I Nearly Lost My Leg'
Other articles and videos you might like
Paul Bettany Reveals That He'd Just Been Told His Career Was Over When He Received The Call To Play Vision
News Organizations Are Ejecting Some Badly Behaving Men. Will They Be Back?
Death To The Inspirational News Story