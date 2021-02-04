525
CALL ME BY WHAT NAME

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
The new year kicked off with what will likely be the most bizarre celebrity story of 2021: Armie Hammer began trending online for being a cannibal.

The Lede

Hammer has dropped out of two projects after explicit messages reportedly sent by the actor to several different women began to circulate on the internet. The messages, which remain unverified, describe rape and cannibalistic fantasies. After rumors of Hammer being a cannibal began to spread, one of Hammer's exes claimed that the actor once said he wanted to barbecue her and eat her ribs. Another ex came out and accused Hammer of mental abuse during their relationship.

Key Details

  • Hammer has said that allegations of him being a cannibal are "vicious and spurious online attacks against me" and that he's "not responding to these bullshit claims."
  • Hammer's lawyers are in the process of subpoenaing Facebook and Instagram to examine the veracity of the screenshots of the messages.
  • According to a source close to Hammer, "He has never eaten human flesh, he has never drank blood [...] These messages definitely shouldn't be taken literally – even if he did text them."

