Armie Hammer's Hollywood Career Is In Freefall As Sex Scandal Explodes On Social Media
The LedeHammer has dropped out of two projects after explicit messages reportedly sent by the actor to several different women began to circulate on the internet. The messages, which remain unverified, describe rape and cannibalistic fantasies. After rumors of Hammer being a cannibal began to spread, one of Hammer's exes claimed that the actor once said he wanted to barbecue her and eat her ribs. Another ex came out and accused Hammer of mental abuse during their relationship.
Key Details
The Source
