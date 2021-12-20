DENIAL ISN'T JUST A RIVER IN EGYPT
Here's Why Everyone Is Talking About That 'Death On The Nile' Trailer
Molly Bradley via hollywoodreporter.com
"Death on the Nile" is an upcoming movie directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh, and it boasts a cast full of stars — including Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot and Letitia Wright. Upon the release of the trailer yesterday, the internet was abuzz about the fact that Disney has seemingly taken no action in light of sexual assault allegations that have come out against Armie Hammer over the past year.
- One source told The Hollywood Reporter that it would have been a disservice to the cast and crew of the movie to shelve the movie or send it straight to streaming.
- Though Disney has kept Hammer in "Death on the Nile," earlier this year Hammer was dropped by his agents at William Morris and removed from the movie "Shotgun Wedding" and the "Godfather" series.
- The movie is slated for release over Valentine's Day weekend.
