Is Michael Bay's 'Ambulance' A Fun, Chaotic Action Flick Or Is It Just A Mess? Here's What The Reviews Say

Michael Bay's "Ambulance" is based on a Danish film of the same name from 2005, but there are a few key differences: where in the 2005 film, the protagonists, two brothers, go to extremes for the sake of their sick mother. In this version, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's character Will needs money to save his wife, and he enlists his adoptive brother Danny, played by Gyllenhaal, for help.

So is this action flick Michael Bay at his best, or Michael Bay at his worst? Here's what the critics have to say.

The Plot Is… A Lot

Noble but hard-up ex-marine Will (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) agrees to help his hot-headed, Mexican-mafia-connected adopted brother, Danny (Jake Gyllenhaal) with a heist that – d’urh! - goes wrong. Will is so loyal to his brother that he’s willing to shoot a cop but the brothers’ love for one another is repeatedly tested as they try to escape the SIS and FBI in a commandeered ambulance which happens to contains the aforementioned cop, plus a resourceful, cynical and beauteous paramedic, Cam (Eiza Gonzalez).

[Evening Standard]

Though the brothers are semi-estranged and seemingly live in different worlds, Bay and screenwriter Chris Fedak (Prodigal Son, DC's Legends of Tomorrow) dispense breezily with Will's motivation in the first scene: He's a veteran, broke and unsupported by the country he served, and his wife needs experimental surgery they can't afford. […] The dramatic thrust of the movie mostly takes place behind the wheel, while the passengers bicker and bargain and attempt to perform several ill-advised emergency medical procedures.

[Entertainment Weekly]

It’s Bay At His, Uh, Best?

Bay’s filmmaking has always been defined by its stylistic excess, from rapid-fire editing to swish pans to highly saturated colors. Ambulance certainly offers more of the same in that department, as we get swirling drone shots that dive down the edge of skyscrapers for no other reason than it looks cool, and pointless money shots of American flags at magic hour.

[Slant]

There’s one thing Michael Bay isn’t and that’s subtle. Like not even a little bit. He wants you to know you’re watching a Michael Bay film. Is his style distinct in any way? Well, not in a good way, that’s for sure. So, yeah, Ambulance. It’s a Michael Bay movie in that it’s a masturbatory kaleidoscope of car crashes, shoddy editing, and corniness. You don’t need anymore plot synopsis.

[Austin Chronicle]

But Bay's Excess Might Just Work For This Movie

You know that old saying about broken clocks being right twice a day? […] Unlike Bay’s last effort, the tedious “6 Underground” or some of his other entries into the cinematic hall of shame such as “Pearl Harbor” or “Transformers: The Last Knight,” his over-the-top shamelessness actually works to this film’s advantage. Score one for the broken clock.

[Houston Chronicle]

Bay’s virtuosic flouting of the laws of physics, probability and narrative coherence is meant to catapult you into a zone of sublimity where melodramatic emotion and adrenalized excitement fuse into a whole new kind of sensation. Big, operatic feelings — mostly having to do with loyalty, honor and professionalism — are both heightened and lightened by propulsive speed and overscaled action. You’re not required to believe any of it, but somehow the word that comes to mind when I reflect on the 136 minutes I spent pinned to my seat watching this thing is “persuasive.”

[The New York Times]

If You Want An Action Movie, You’ve Got One

Many day-rate extras will die anonymous explosive deaths, but the hero will survive bombs, bazookas, and a tank. And all will follow the first law of the Bay Cinematic Universe: If a thing can go boom, it will go boom.

[Entertainment Weekly]

One sequence involving helicopters and the ambulance dashing through water on the LA River in slow-motion feels uniquely exhilarating and grand as it’s crafted with the brute impetus of “Mad Max: Fury Road” set piece.

[IndieWire]

But It Goes On So Long, It Starts To Wear Thin

Most of the bloated running time is concerned with the resulting high-speed vehicular and helicopter chase taking place all over the city’s streets and freeways, with more than one character ominously pointing out the impending arrival of rush hour. Unfortunately, as Ambulance soon demonstrates, car chases become less and less engrossing the more they’re dragged out. While the one here is staged in often exciting fashion (and, in more ways than one, resembles the classic chase in To Live and Die in L.A.), it goes on for so long that you begin desperately hoping for a tire blow-out.

[The Hollywood Reporter]

I’ll tell you, it’s a Michael Bay movie in that it’s soooo long. My goodness is it long. It clocks in at 136 minutes but, man, you feel every one of those last 36. Had Ambulance only been 90 minutes (or even 80, like the 2005 Danish movie of the same name that Bay is remaking here), it would’ve made the movie so much better. Well, okay, Bay would’ve had to have shaved off 36 minutes and made the editing make sense for it to be that much better. There are so many stupid decisions made by the cops that were clearly written so that the movie could just keep going and going. Honestly, the guy running the operation (Dillahunt) would push his cops in on the ambulance and then pull them back out again to give them a breather. It’s like, was … was Michael Bay actually trying to edge us? Just end it already!

[Austin Chronicle]

Potholes — Uh, Plot Holes — Abound

It makes sense that jobless war veteran Will (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “The Matrix Revolutions”), needing money for his wife’s experimental surgery, would secretly go to his shady brother Danny (Jake Gyllenhaal) for a loan. It’s an unfathomable leap that Will would instantly agree to tag along as a gun-toting participant in Danny’s gang’s downtown bank heist.

[The Wrap]

Does Danny have an ingenious plan to pull off a heist of $32 million? Amazingly, no. He’s got a crew of gnarly henchmen, including one they call “Mel Gibson” (because he looks nearly as scary), but after making the tellers get on the floor, the men walk around without masks, as if no one would be able to identify them.

[Variety]

Let’s not even get into the whole question of realism. When one of the head cops cracks that they need to get the brothers’ speeding ambulance off the streets before rush hour, you have to wonder if the writers have even been to LA since, out there, there is no hour without the word rush in front of it.

[Houston Chronicle]

And Gyllenhaal’s Offputting Character Doesn’t Help

Gyllenhaal is a versatile actor, and can imbue nefarious roles with plenty of charm, but there’s little that’s believably convincing about his recruitment efforts here, since he mostly comes off as psychotic.

[The Wrap]

Do we want to see these jokers succeed? Even as movie criminals, they don’t do a lot to earn our affection or respect, and from the start it’s clear that they have almost no chance. (Are they going to escape the entire LAPD in a hard-charging ambulance?) But if not, then what are we spending this 136-minute movie rooting for? Abdul-Mateen’s Will, the noble straight shooter, is our entry point into the film, but for a long time Gyllenhaal, in jabbering-psycho-lite mode, dominates the proceedings, and the character’s scurrilous abrasiveness is more wearying than charismatic.

[Variety]

Ultimately, The Movie’s Core Values Are Questionable

Bay’s newest big-screen entry into his pro-military, pro-police, and pro-outdated masculinity oeuvre, “Ambulance,” comes as an attempt at something quasi-reflective best summarized as “Speed” told with an awfully blatant Blue Lives Matter angle. “Nobody gets to kill a cop,” earnestly proclaims camo-pants-wearing Captain Monroe (Garret Dillahunt), about the core reason for the bombastic chase in and around downtown Los Angeles at the center of this heroes-and-robbers movie. This is the man behind the terrible “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi,” so that the entire plot of this one hinges on the city moving heaven and earth to rescue a naïve policeman seems on brand.

[IndieWire]

TL;DR

For a movie about a speeding truck, by the end it feels like it's stuck in traffic.

[Detroit News]

So after much deliberation, my critical verdict on “Ambulance” is: It’s a movie!

[The New York Times]

Watch the trailer: