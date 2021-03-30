12
+ digg
ALLO, IS IT ME YOU'RE LOOKING FOR?

Submitted by Adwait
"Allosexuality," which refers to sexual attraction to others, is not bound by a strict definition and covers many types of sexual identities, except for asexuality. The term is only 10 or 20 years old, however, and came about "with the goal of educating and destigmatizing asexuality," according to sex researcher Zhana Vrangalova, PhD.

The Lede

"Allosexuality" was coined to help validate and reduce the stigma surrounding asexuality. Its definition asserts that asexuality isn't a deviation from the norm, which has been a harmful presumption in the past.

Key Details

  • "Allosexuality" comes from the Greek word "allo," which means "other" or "different."
  • The term is used to point out that there is no normal or default setting when it comes to individuals' sexual identities.
  • According to Vrangalova, "You can think of allosexuality and asexuality as two ends of the spectrum."

Other articles and videos you might like