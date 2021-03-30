1167 members
Allosexuality Is An Age-Old Concept, And It Probably Applies To You
The Lede"Allosexuality" was coined to help validate and reduce the stigma surrounding asexuality. Its definition asserts that asexuality isn't a deviation from the norm, which has been a harmful presumption in the past.
Key Details
