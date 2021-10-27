All The Reasons Why Daylight Saving Time Has No Upsides, According To Experts

NOT GIVE IT THE TIME OF DAY
Daylight saving time (DST) is coming to a close on November 7 in many states. Many experts say that the enforcement of daylight saving time, which has people setting back their clocks by an hour in spring and readjusting the clocks back in fall, is a practice that causes insufficient sleep and other related health issues.
- Studies have shown that DST causes the body's circadian rhythm to be misaligned and leads to increased risk of cardiovascular events, cancer and diabetes.
- Many experts argue it's better for our health to have a standardized time throughout the year.
- Contrary to the Department of Transportation's claim that DST decreases traffic accidents, there is data that shows traffic accidents seem to increase immediately after transitioning to DST in the spring, especially on the west coast.
