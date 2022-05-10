Is Alex Garland's Latest Folk-Horror Film 'Men' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

English filmmaker Alex Garland is back with his third directorial feature film, after "Ex Machina" (2014) and "Annihilation" (2018), with "Men," a folk-horror story set in the English countryside which revolves around one woman's solo holiday after the demise of her husband.

An A24 American release, does Garland's third feature continue his hot streak as a boundary-pushing filmmaker, or is "Men" lacking that special spark? Here's what the reviews say.

The Story Needed More Depth

In "Men," perhaps it's meant to be daring to put audiences into the hiking boots of a woman plagued by horrid men. To his credit, Garland dresses up the film with lush visuals of natural beauty and human body horror. It's not only the leering looks and various false teeth of the men that are unnerving, but also their de-evolution into a shape-shifting beast that feels like the nightmare child of John Carpenter and Ridley Scott. But for all that sinister spectacle, the message of Men is disappointingly basic. Rather than deeply engaging with the experience of his female character, Garland births schlocky, splashy horror sequences to spoon feed — presumably to a cis-male audience — a vague concept of misogyny and the trauma and terror it brings daily.

[Mashable]

Additionally, making a film about gendered violence in which the white female protagonist has a Black husband (who is presented as mentally unstable and violent) without addressing that the power dynamic may be different in interracial relationships feels like a massive oversight. The matter was explored to great effect in "Get Out" — also, to a degree, a movie about Trauma — and while Garland might not be the best-placed filmmaker to pass comment on this, ignoring it in a film so conscious of how men and women see each other shows a glaring lapse in judgment.

[Little White Lies]

But without a cohesive plot to point to, it's hard to parse what exactly the larger message is meant to be beyond a broad treatise on toxic masculinity, or some extended metaphor for all the ways a brain can skitter and schism in the wake of bereavement. More disappointing, maybe, is how much the story takes Buckley's agency away as it goes on, her defiant, sharply defined presence in the first hour giving way to the bog-standard helplessness of every woman trapped in a horror movie. "Men's" eerie, encompassing mood lingers; the rest is a mystery.

[Entertainment Weekly]

Jessie Buckley And Rory Kinnear Are Great

Building maniacally on current conversations about masculine aggression and female trauma, the film lays the groundwork for familiar folk horror, with a vulnerable woman in a quietly insidious environment, before taking a bizzaro turn into trippy body horror that hits new heights of WTF weirdness. Riveting performances from Jessie Buckley and a truly chameleonic Rory Kinnear make this A24 conversation-starter an unconventional genre standout.

[THR]

But as good as Buckley is here, "Men" truly belongs to Kinnear. Indeed, this is a showcase for him, because Kinnear doesn't just play Geoffrey, he plays seemingly every male character who inhabits the village. Wherever Harper goes she encounters new men, all of whom are portrayed by Kinnear in various stages of make-up. At one point, Harper even encounters a rude, foul-mouthed child, with Kinnear's face digitally added to a young actor's body for maximum disturbing effect.

[/Film]

The Ending Might Disappoint You

The film eventually takes a hard turn in the third act which will challenge and even infuriate some viewers. But that is where "Men" transcends its narrative trappings and becomes something far more enthralling. It reframes an already askew picture into something else, disputing our understanding of this film, yes, but also ours and Harper’s understanding of the central marriage… and the world that condemned it.

[Den Of Geek]

The dumber version of this film would’ve found Harper being hunted by men who all had her husband’s face, just as the dumber version of this film would’ve done more to paint Harper as the clear victim of their marriage. But Garland is always keen to remind us that the world is a messy place in which everyone blurs together in the end, and so his film naturally goes the other way — tacking so hard towards representational dream logic that much of its messiness feels created rather than found.

[IndieWire]

TL;DR

Jessie Buckley and several Rory Kinnears try but cannot save this empty horror spectacle.

[Time Out]

Alex Garland enters his "Mother!" phase with this stylish but reductive glimpse into cycles of gendered abuse.

[Consequence]

"Men" is something of a deranged masterpiece.

[AV Club]

