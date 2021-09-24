CURSE YOUR ENTHUSIASM
A Surprising Interview Mistake That Might Cost You A Job
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via cnbc.com
The Lede
According to DJ Cabeen, a senior Amazon recruiter, using profanity during an interview is "a major turnoff...it does not go over well or feel professional at all."
Key Details
- Using profanity during an interview is a gaffe that Cabeen says he's has seen in both younger and older job candidates.
- Another common mistake, which Cabeen has pointed out, is candidates who show up to job interviews without researching the company or the team at all.
- And if you want to stand out in an interview, Cabeen suggests trying to find a topic that shares common ground with the interviewer, such as a hobby, as making that connection makes both sides more comfortable in an interview.
