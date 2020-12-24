22
BETTER LUCAS NEXT TIME

Submitted by Molly Bradley
Lucasfilm's Pablo Hidalgo apologized for tweeting "emotions are not to be shared" in a thread about a Star Wars fan's emotional reaction to "The Mandalorian." But the damage had been done. (Warning: spoilers for "The Mandalorian" below.)

The Lede

It took several lackluster Star Wars films and a lot of criticism before Lucasfilm was finally able to unite its massive fanbase around the almost unilaterally adored TV show "The Mandalorian." This recent slight from a Lucasfilm executive alienated fans anew.

Key Details

  • A Star Wars YouTuber known familiarly as "Toos" livestreamed his reaction to the Season 2 finale of "The Mandalorian" and burst into tears at the reappearance of Luke Skywalker.
  • Not long afterward, Toos found out that Hidalgo, a Lucasfilm exec in the story department, had privately tweeted of Toos's livestream, "emotions are not for sharing."
  • When Toos and fans called Hidalgo out, Hidalgo apologized, saying, "My post... was sarcastic self-mockery."

