A Film Junkie Scanned Hundreds Of 35mm Film Trailers To Put On YouTube, And They're Breathtakingly Gorgeous
Montreal film enthusiast Denis-Carl Robidoux rigged up a DIY machine called a Gugusse Roller to scan movie film "of any format between 8mm and 35mm." He's scanned the film of over a thousand movie trailers this way, and uploaded them to YouTube for our viewing pleasure.
Here are just a few of the movie trailers he's uploaded to YouTube.
'Marie Antoinette' (2006)
'Minority Report' (2002)
'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang' (2005)
'Gladiator' (2000)
'Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story' (1993)
