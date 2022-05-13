A Film Junkie Scanned Hundreds Of 35mm Film Trailers To Put On YouTube, And They're Breathtakingly Gorgeous

Montreal film enthusiast Denis-Carl Robidoux rigged up a DIY machine called a Gugusse Roller to scan movie film "of any format between 8mm and 35mm." He's scanned the film of over a thousand movie trailers this way, and uploaded them to YouTube for our viewing pleasure.

Here are the gorgeous scanned trailers for just a few of the movie trailers he's uploaded to YouTube.

'Marie Antoinette' (2006)

'Minority Report' (2002)

'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang' (2005)

'Gladiator' (2000)

'Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story' (1993)

See more on Denis-Carl Robidoux's YouTube channel.