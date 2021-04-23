Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
1196 members

Culture on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.

WE DON'T HAVE TO TAKE OUR CLOTHES OFF

Submitted by James Crugnale via vice.com

Surveys have shown that Zoomers are having less sex commensurate to the same age group a decade before.

The Lede

A January study by Rutgers University and the University at Albany found that young American adults were having 14 percent less "casual sex" than previous generations.

Key Details

  • More young Americans are embracing celibacy, with members of Gen Z saying abstinence is more accepted among their peers.
  • Zoomers say celibacy is more en vogue among their generation due to changing attitudes about gender identity and consent.
  • Hundreds of videos using the celibacy hashtag on TikTok feature young people explaining why it's okay to abstain from sex.