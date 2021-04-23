WE DON'T HAVE TO TAKE OUR CLOTHES OFF
Here's Why Gen Zers Aren't Having Sex
Submitted by James Crugnale via vice.com
The LedeA January study by Rutgers University and the University at Albany found that young American adults were having 14 percent less "casual sex" than previous generations.
Key Details
- More young Americans are embracing celibacy, with members of Gen Z saying abstinence is more accepted among their peers.
- Zoomers say celibacy is more en vogue among their generation due to changing attitudes about gender identity and consent.
- Hundreds of videos using the celibacy hashtag on TikTok feature young people explaining why it's okay to abstain from sex.