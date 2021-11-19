A POP STAR BATTLE ROYALE
2022 Grammys: Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo Top List Of Nominees
This year's Grammys has more Album of the Year nominees than ever before after changing around their rules this year so anyone who is credited on an album as a featured guest, producer or co-writer is eligible for a nomination.
- The Grammys decided nominees by popular vote this year, getting rid of “secret committees," which has enraged artists in previous years. The ceremony will be held on January 23, 2022,
- Stephen Colbert bandleader Jon Batiste was the most nominated artist this year with 11 nominations.
- Louis C.K. trended on Twitter after it was announced his album was nominated for Best Comedy Album.
Record Of The Year
- I Still Have Faith In You — ABBA
- Freedom — Jon Batiste
- I Get A Kick Out Of You — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- Peaches — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- Right On Time — Brandi Carlile
- Kiss Me More — Doja Cat Featuring SZA
- Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name) — Lil Nas X
- Driver's License — Olivia Rodrigo
- Leave The Door Open — Silk Sonic
Album Of The Year
- We Are — Jon Batiste
- Love For Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber
- Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat
- Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish
- Back Of My Mind — H.E.R.
- Montero — Lil Nas X
- Sour — Olivia Rodrigo
- Evermore — Taylor Swift
- Donda — Kanye West
Song Of The Year
- Bad Habits — Ed Sheeran
- A Beautiful Noise — Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile
- Drivers License — Olivia Rodrigo
- Fight for You — H.E.R.
- Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish
- Kiss Me More — Doja Cat, SZA
- Leave the Door Open — Silk Sonic
- Montero (Call Me by Your Name) — Lil Nas X
- Peaches — Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon
- Right on Time — Brandi Carlile
Best New Artist
- Arooj Aftab
- Jimmie Allen
- Baby Keem
- Finneas
- Glass Animals
- Japanese Breakfast
- The Kid Laroi
- Arlo Parks
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Saweetie
